Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: Why did Palantir stock fall after earnings?

- Palantir shares (Nasdaq: PLTR) have fallen sharply after earnings.
- PLTR stock reported earnings on Tuesday, November 9.
- Palantir matched estimates on EPS and beat on revenue.
Palantir has put in two very strong down days after what looked like a pretty decent earnings report. Earnings came out before the open on Tuesday, but Palantir fell 9% in the regular session. Palantir stock then followed this up with a 7% fall on Wednesday. The top and bottom lines looked good with both EPS in line and revenue coming in ahead, so why the big fall?
Palantir (PLTR) stock news
Earnings came out before the open on Tuesday. Earnings per share (EPS) was in line at $0.04, while revenue posted a tiny beat of $392 million versus $385 million estimate. The stock immediately began to tank though. Palantir is a high growth stock, and it was this which Goldman Sachs alluded to earlier this year when it gave the stock a strong rating. Palantir has a strong list of government agencies on its client list, and the company was upbeat in full-year forecasts on Tuesday. The problem is that this growth rate has slowed, and that prompted a downgrade from RBC on Thursday. RBC says a slowdown in the growth of the government-focused business has reduced RBC's confidence that Palantir can achieve its forecast for 30% growth until 2025.
However, Cathie Wood of ARK Invest tends to disagree, obviously, as her funds have been snapping up Palantir (PLTR) stock after the sharp fall. Recent postings show ARK buying about $36 million worth of Palantir on Tuesday and another $28 million on Wednesday. ARK Invest has been a consistent purchaser of Palantir shares.
Palantir (PLTR) stock forecast
As we can see from the Palantir 1-day graph below, the move on Wednesday is the one that has really done the damage by breaking the lower trendline that has been in place since May. Palantir stock has also broken below October's low and put in a lower low – aka this is bearish. Now it is time to wait for a test of last May's earnings low at $17, this is the medium-term target for Palantir now. The stochastic gave a crossover sell signal as has the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
PLTR 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.