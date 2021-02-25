Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Stock Price and Forecast: Gamestop rally back on, will it spread

- PLTR shares may be back on retail trader's minds as Gamestop returns.
- PLTR results had disappointed investors.
- ARK Invest had taken a size position in PLTR.
The Gamestop revolution is back for a sequel and traders are starting to look around at other names that had been in the retail crosshairs back in January. Palantir (PLTR) was one such stock.
See S&P 500 Forecast Day Ahead news
PLTR Stock News
Palantir shares had been driven to a high of $45 on January 27. This day was also the peak for many other retail meme stocks as the frenzy reached fever pitch. Shares in Palantir then gradually slid back to trade sub $30 as investors awaited results on February 16.
Palantir's results release disappointed investors with a loss from operations of $156.6 million. Palantir did beat revenue estimates with $322 million versus an estimated $300 million.
Palantir shares slipped after the results release closing February 16 down nearly 13% at $27.84. However, the shares quickly received a number of catalysts. Firstly Goldman Sachs issued a strong upgrade to PLTR shares on February 17. Goldman upgraded the stock from neutral to buy and increased their price target from $13 to $34. "With improving visibility into near- and long-term growth, we believe PLTR should trade more in line with 30%+ growth businesses, which are trading at 44x CY21 sales, our new target multiple for PLTR on SNTM sales," Goldman said.
Secondly Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Thursday, February 18 posted that they had purchased 5.2 million shares in Palantir (PLTR). This was in addition to a purchase of 1.5 million shares posted on Tuesday, February 16. Palantir shares rallied 15% on February 19 to close at $29.
Palantir Technologies Inc. Share Price
PLTR shares are currently trading at $25.13 at the time of writing, a loss of over 4% for Thursday. Retail trades have been back in vogue on Thursday as Gamestop surges on Wednesday and during Thursday's pre-market. PLTR has yet to be caught up in the frenzy.
PLTR Technical analysis
Failure to recapture the psychological $30 level and ensuing broader market weakness, particularly for tech names led shares in PLTR to slide back towards $25. Support at $22.47 is key to the bullish trend.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the commodity to bounce off eight-month lows. Bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term decline.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.