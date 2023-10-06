Palantir Stock News: PLTR resists market pressure, gaining early Friday

- Palantir stock has risen slightly despite the market sell-off on Friday.
- PLTR caved 3% in the premarket following the robust jobs report.
- September NFP showed job gains of 336K, well above the 170K expected.
- The NHS may hire Palantir on a nearly $579 million, five-year contract.
Palantir (PLTR), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform business that is the brainchild of billionaire Peter Thiel, is gaining on the margin early Friday despite the market selling off severely. The NASDAQ Composite has slumped more than 1% due to a strong US labor market.
Yes, you read that correctly. US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September was released an hour before the opening bell. Consensus had called for 170K net new hires, a figure that would have meant a somewhat looser US labor market, but the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported 336K net new hires. Even more worrying, August’s 187K print was revised upward to 227K. The Unemployment rate remained flat at 3.8%, but the market is concerned that a tight labor market could eventually push salaries higher and thus reinvigorate core inflationary trends.
One decent aspect of the report was the Average Hourly Earnings print, which showed wages growing 0.2% on a monthly basis and 4.2% on an annual basis. Analysts had expected 0.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Palantir initially sank 3% on the news during the premarket but has since regained its composure and pushed ahead.
Palantir stock news: Market awaits official NHS announcement
Withstanding the NFP report, which was the most-watched macro event for the week in the US market, traders have renewed their excitement with PLTR this week.
Palantir is reportedly the top pick to manage a historic overhaul of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS). This contract is quite lucrative. The five-year deal could bring in as much as $579 million in revenue to the data analysis firm.
The contract would require Palantir to analyze heaps of medical data and discover cost-saving, even life-saving, patterns. These findings will then be used to rehabilitate the national health system in the future, although there is considerable political disagreement over policy direction.
The deal is not yet public and still requires several officials to sign off, but insiders told Bloomberg that the announcement would come by the end of October. Palantir offered its services to the NHS for its vaccine rollout during the Covid-19 pandemic, famously charging just 1 British Pound, so the California-based company was well-positioned to obtain further contracts.
Global accounting and professional services firm PwC signed a deal with Palantir on Wednesday to better deliver the latter’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) software offerings. PwC works with thousands of the world’s largest corporations. The alliance will allow PwC to include Palantir software in its suite of offerings to its many existing clients.
Palantir stock forecast: Rally could be in the works
Palantir stock has risen off the $13.50 to $14 support band for the fourth time since June. The most recent time came between September 21 and 26. Bulls once again held the line, and the prominent growth stock made its way back the $15s and $16s.
This week the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has bumped above its 21-day counterpart. This signals to the market that a rally may be in the works. From here, a rally should push the PLTR stock price up to the $17 resistance level from June and July. Adobe there is the summer’s range high at $20.24 from August 1.
PLTR daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0500 as USD rallies on NFP
EUR/USD turned south and declined toward 1.0500 in the early American on Friday. After the September jobs report showed an increase of 336,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, compared to the market expectation of 170,000, the USD gathered strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2150 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2150 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar rose sharply after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 336,000 in September and forced the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold recovers from multi-month lows, stays below $1,820
Gold price broke below its daily trading range and touched its lowest level since early March near $1,810 before recovering toward $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day following the impressive labor market data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
THORChain price dips 5% as bullish wind on illicit transfers settles
ThorChain surpassed $1 billion in transaction volume in the last five days, a surge attributed to illicit activity. RUNE price has seen an impressive increase over the past week before a 5% dip on the daily chart.
Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print
Mullen Automotive (MULN), the electric vehicle (EV) penny stock that has been threatened with delisting by the NASDAQ exchange, has gradually seen its share price stabilize over the past week.