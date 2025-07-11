Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 30,469.68 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up compared with the PKR 30,405.88 it cost on Thursday.
The price for Gold increased to PKR 355,384.40 per tola from PKR 354,648.20 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|30,469.68
|10 Grams
|304,691.20
|Tola
|355,384.40
|Troy Ounce
|947,713.60
Daily digest market movers: Gold price glued to $3,300 as strong US jobs data exerts pressure
-
Gold price steadied after the latest Initial Jobless Claims report for the week ending July 5 revealed that 227,000 people filed for claims, below forecasts of 235,000 and the previous reading of 232,000. Even though the data suggests some strength in the labor market, Continuing Claims rose to its highest level in three and a half years, up at 1.97 million in the previous week.
-
Lately, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed out that in the current low-hiring and low-firing environment, any increase in layoffs could rapidly push up the Unemployment Rate.
-
St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said that the economy is in a good place and that the labor market is at or near full employment. He added that risks on inflation are tilted to the upside due to tariffs, that their effect has not been seen, and a weakened US Dollar could add to inflation.
-
The latest FOMC Minutes revealed that some Fed officials do not anticipate a rate cut in 2025, although the majority see one rate cut as appropriate. Board members cited inflation pressure remaining high, along with inflation expectations edging up and ongoing economic resilience. All participants viewed the current policy rate as appropriate. Participants agreed that stagflationary risks had diminished, though they remain elevated.
-
On Wednesday, the US President Donald Trump emphasized that he would apply 10% additional tariffs to countries aligning themselves with anti-American policies of the BRICS.
-
Another reason for halting Bullion’s drop is that Gold ETFs presented their most significant inflow, according to the World Gold Council. “Gold ETFs recorded an inflow of $38 billion in the first half of 2025, with their collective holdings rising by 397.1 metric tons of Gold,” with inflows seeing the most significant jump since August 2022.
-
Data from the Chicago Board of Trade revealed that market players are eyeing 50 basis points (bps) of easing in 2025.
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases from fresh 2025 highs near 0.6600 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
AUD/USD eases from YTD peak near 0.6600 in the Asian session on Friday amid a combination of supporting factors. The RBA's surprise on hold rate decision lends some support to the Aussie as renewed US Dollar upside, on Trump's latest tariff threat on Canada, drags the pair lower.
USD/JPY retakes 147.00 as US Dollar bounces sharply on tariff woes
USD/JPY rallied hard to retake 147.00 early Friday following the previous day's good two-way price swings while staying on track to register weekly gains. Reduced BoJ rate hike bets undermine the Japanese Yen as investors run for cover in the US Dollar amid mounting Trump's tariff tensions.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of buyers on rising tariff tensions
Gold price remains on track for weekly gains, extending its recovery into a third consecutive day on Friday. Traders keep an eye on trade developments amid a data-quiet US calendar ahead.
Top 3 Gainers: SEI, PENGU, FARTCOIN – Altcoins post double-digit gains on renewed risk-on sentiment
Altcoins such as Sei, Pudgy Penguins, and Fartcoin have recorded double-digit growth over the last 24 hours, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market. The risk-on sentiment returns to the cryptocurrency market as the US Fed’s Minutes fuel optimism around potential rate cuts.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.