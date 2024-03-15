Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 19,457.48 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 69.76 compared with the PKR 19,387.71 it cost on Thursday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 226,948.20 per tola from PKR 226,134.48 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|19,457.48
|10 Grams
|194,574.77
|Tola
|226,948.20
|Troy Ounce
|605,195.64
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price draws some support from June Fed rate cut bets and softer risk tone
- Data released on Thursday showed that the US producer prices increased more than expected in February, which might force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated and prompt some selling around the Gold price.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index for final demand rose by a 1.6% YoY rate in February as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised print of 1% and the 1.1% market estimates.
- Separately, the US Department of Labor (DOL) published the usual Initial Jobless Claims data, which showed that the number of individuals filing for unemployment insurance for the first time unexpectedly fell to 209K last week.
- This, to a larger extent, overshadowed softer US Retail Sales figures, which rose by 0.6% in February and pointed to a slowdown in consumer spending during the first quarter amid rising inflation and high borrowing costs.
- Meanwhile, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that the markets are still pricing in about a 60% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates at the June policy meeting, helping limit losses for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Investors turn more cautious over the possibility of more hawkish signals from the Fed, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and lends additional support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Russia moved tactical nuclear weapons from its borders into neighbouring Belarus, closer to NATO territory, after President Vladimir Putin threatened a wider military showdown with NATO over the alliance's backing for Ukraine.
- Traders now look to Friday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production figures and the Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
- The focus, however, will remain glued to the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meetings, starting next Tuesday, which might provide fresh cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and determine the near-term trajectory for the metal.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
