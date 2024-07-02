Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 20,850.20 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down compared with the PKR 20,890.34 it cost on Monday.
The price for Gold decreased to PKR 243,192.70 per tola from PKR 243,660.80 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|20,850.20
|10 Grams
|208,501.10
|Tola
|243,192.70
|Troy Ounce
|648,514.20
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price drifts lower amid stronger USD as traders await more Fed rate cut cues
- Softer US macro data released on Monday reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September and again in December, prompting some intraday short-covering around the Gold price.
- The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory for the second straight month and edged lower from 48.7 to 48.5 in June, missing consensus estimates.
- Additional details of the report showed that the Employment Index declined to 49.3 from 51.1 in May and the Prices Paid Index – the inflation component – retreated from 57 to 52.1 during the reported month.
- This comes on top of the US PCE Price Index on Friday, which showed that inflation in May slowed to its lowest annual rate in more than three years and lifted bets for an imminent start of the Fed's rate-cutting cycle.
- The US Treasuries sold off amid increasing odds of Donald Trump being elected as US President again later this year, which prompted some US Dollar short-covering and capped the upside for the XAU/USD.
- Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this Tuesday for some meaningful impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
- Meanwhile, Tuesday's US economic docket features the release of JOLTS Job Openings data, which might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
