Online Trading Academy Lawsuit: FXStreet grants education to users after FTC sues OTA training scheme

In light of recent events involving the Online Trading Academy (OTA) being sued by the FTC for misleading practices to their students, FXStreet has launched a new live webinar service to provide users with similar training experience to the OTA – aiming to guarantee that no academy client is affected by the shutdown of academy's services due the lawsuit.
FXStreet considers that regardless of the situation, users are always the affected party – being the sudden disappearance of an unregulated broker – or the potential prompt shutdown of the OTA.
“In our 20 years in the market, we have always cared about the trader, relentlessly vouching for education and to keep on empowering our users. Trading is a risky activity, and the more you learn about trading, the better decisions you may take – and even with enhanced knowledge, success is never guaranteed.” Setxi Fernández, CEO at FXStreet.com, stated. “ Traders are always misled to believe that operating in markets can help everyone become rich easily, and unfortunately, this is not the case. Trading requires practice and familiarity with markets, and no one can assure any performance rate.”
Following their firm belief in the importance of education and their commitment to traders, FXStreet has decided to launch a new webinar service to offer all OTA users a chance to continue with their education on fxstreet.com.
The leading forex portal has created 19 weekly live-webinars to help users continue their training. The topics covered in the webinars are Forex (4 sessions a week), Stocks (4 sessions a week), Futures (4 sessions a week), Options (4 sessions a week), Long Term strategies (2 sessions a week) and a special weekly questions and answers session.
The service is not limited to webinars, but also offers dedicated monitoring and many years of experience in the market to back it up. So far, experts including Jose Blasco have already joined this FXStreet initiative, with more to come on board soon. To round this up and to show their devotion to traders, this service will be free of charge for three months for users registered in the OTA training scheme, with no obligation to continue once this complimentary period is over.
“Prices in the market for trading courses and webinars are far too expensive, even abusive to a certain extent.” Mr. Fernádez said.
You can check the new service here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
