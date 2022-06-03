- CRWD stock falls in afterhours trading as earnings beat estimates.
- CrowdStrike beats on both top and bottom lines.
- OKTA beats on top and bottom lines and pushes ahead in the afterhours market.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares fell in the afterhours market on Thursday as the stock had put in a very strong performance during the regular session. CRWD stock closed up just under 8% at $174.02 as investors anticipated a strong earnings report. Well, that is what they got, but the stock fell anyway. "Better to travel than arrive" or "Buy the rumor/sell the fact": take your pick from the tried and trusted market excuses!
CrowdStrike Stock News: Earnings beat was priced in
CrowdStrike reported Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31, which was considerably ahead of the $0.23 estimate. Revenue also comfortably beat estimates, reaching $488 million against the average estimate of $463 million. CrowdStrike also provided updated guidance for Q2 earnings. CRWD now forecasts Q2 revenue of $514.75 million and the midpoint on EPS of $0.275. This compares with prior estimates for Q2 of $510 million in revenues and EPS of $0.24. Crowdstrike also gave upgraded guidance for 2023, which again was higher than previous analyst forecasts. Customer wins were strong with growth at 57% yearly bringing total customers to 17,945.
Okta Stock News: Earnings beat extends share price
OKTA also beat, EPS was $-0.27 versus the $-0.34 expected. Revenue reached $415 million, $26 million higher than forecast. OKTA also gave strong guidance with revenue for Q2 now forecast at $429 million versus the $422 million earlier presumption.
OKTA was and still is down sharply for 2022 – 57% – while CRWD is a much stronger performer, losing 15% in 2022. That partly explains the overreaction of OKTA relative to CRWD.
Okta Stock Forecast: Oversold signals foreshadowed price action
Oversold signals from both the Money Flow Index (MFI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) last week have now been added to with this strong set of earnings and guidance. A short-term bottom may be in place, and the huge volume gap from $100 to $140 is notable. This is one to watch, but a period of stability after this move is needed, which should lead to a continuation formation.
OKTA chart, daily
CrowdStrike Stock Forecast: Must retain $160 support
Again CRWD stock was showing as oversold last week on both the MFI and the RSI. Holding above $160 is key for bulls.
CRWD daily chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near mid-1.0700s on Friday as market action remains subdued ahead of the key May jobs report from the US. Meanwhile, Eurostat reported that Retail Sales in the euro area contracted by 1.3% in April.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2550 ahead of US NFP, Biden’s speech
GBP/USD is defending gains above 1.2550, as the US dollar holds the lower ground amid pre-NFP anxiety and light trading. Hawkish expectations from the BOE vs. doubts on the Fed’s moves post-September probe bears.
Gold down but not out, key levels to watch
Gold Price is consolidating this week’s rebound to one-month highs above $1,870 on Friday, as bulls take a breather amid mixed markets. A sense of caution prevails, in the face of the recent series of disappointing US economic data.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!