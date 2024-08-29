- Oil broadly consolidates after dipping 3.60% in two days on profit-taking.
- Ukraine is stepping up efforts to attack Russian Oil installations.
- The US Dollar Index trades back below 101.00 after rebounding on the back of Nvidia earnings missing estimates.
Oil prices are starting the European session trading broadly flat, halting a two-day decline after traders were quick to take profit on the back of earlier news that Libyan Oil fields were set to shut down over local political issues. While that news has faded into the background,Ukraine and the Red Sea attacks are on the forefront again: The Greek ship attacked last week in the Red Sea seems to be leaking Oil, according to the Pentagon, while Ukraine is attacking Russian Oil and artillery depots in Rostov Kirov and Voronezh.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against a bucket of currencies, is sliding back below 101.00. The DXY saw inflows on Wednesday after Nvidia earnings missed estimates. With two days ahead of very important economic data points, the US Dollar Index could make some substantial moves by Friday’s close.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $74.05 and Brent Crude at $77.53.
Oil news and market movers: Ukraine is taunting Russia
- Ukraine’s military claims it has striked strategic oil and artillery depots in the Rostov Kirov and Voronezh regions, Reuters reports.
- Bloomberg reports that OPEC might rethink its cut-unwinding plans for Q4 in case a lack of growth in Oil demand takes place. OPEC will want to avoid a slump in prices at any cost.
- The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a far lower drawdown than expected in its weekly report on Wednesday. The actual number came in at a decline of 846,000, way less than the 3 million drawdown expected. The previous release was a drawdown of 4.649 million barrels.
- Reuters reports that the Pentagon has released information on the Greek vessel in the Red Sea that was attacked last week, and might be losing oil. Still, it looks like an environmental disaster can be avoided, according to sources.
Oil Technical Analysis: Limited lifespan
Oil is trying to halt the profit taking that has occurred in the past two trading days. From a pure technical point of view, the risk is tilted to more downside. Seeing that the brief rally was unable to break any technical upside levels and even reversed ahead of them means that traders were in it for the short term move and will step out as quickly as they can, limiting the lifespan of this rally.
On the upside, the double level at $77.65 aligns with both a descending trendline and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In case bulls are able to break above it, the 100-day SMA at $78.45 could trigger a rejection.
On the downside, the low from August 5 at $71.17 emerges as the first support. Under $70.00, the $68.00 big figure is the first level to watch followed by $67.11, which is the lowest point from the triple bottom seen back in June 2023.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1100, awaits German inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Thursday and trades below 1.1100 for the first time in over a week. Soft inflation readings from German states weigh on the Euro as market focus shifts to Germany's national inflation data and US GDP report.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.3200 on renewed USD strength
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades near 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday. The cautious market mood lifts the US Dollar ahead of top-tier data releases and drags the pair lower.
Gold rises on revival of China demand
Gold trades about half a percent higher in the $2,510s on Thursday, gaining a lift from data showing demand from China increased in July – its first month of gains since March 2024.
Germany inflation expected to ease further as another ECB rate cut hangs in the balance
The ECB is scheduled to meet next month for its monetary policy review, making the upcoming Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices inflation data from Germany, set to be released on Thursday, particularly significant for its potential impact on the central bank’s policy decisions.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.