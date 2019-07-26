Oil technical analysis: WTI is under pressure at 4-day lows as bears challenge $56.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is under pressure near $56.00 a barrel and 4-day lows. 
  • The levels to beat for bears are located at 56.00 and 55.00 figure.

 

Oil daily chart

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading below the 56.00 figure and its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting a downward bias.
 

Oil 4-hour chart

 
WTI is attempting to break below the 56.00 support while below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. While below 56.00 bears can try to drive the market south towards 55.00 and 54.00 support. Resistances can be located at 57.00 and 57.40 level.
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.9
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 55.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.7
Daily SMA50 56.96
Daily SMA100 59.42
Daily SMA200 56.76
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.02
Previous Daily Low 55.85
Previous Weekly High 60.98
Previous Weekly Low 54.87
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

