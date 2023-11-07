- WTI Oil falls to a three-month low.
- The US Dollar holds ground above 105.00 despite abrupt correction.
- Oil faces risk of falling to $78, last line of defence before $70 comes into play.
Oil prices are falling like a rock despite the reaffirmation from Saudi Arabia and Russia that supply cuts will remain for at least until December. Traders are labelling the standing commitment as old news, sending Crude prices further down as China export numbers are showing a substantial slowdown and less demand from the biggest Asian Crude consumer in the region. Oil prices have made a new three-month low and might head further down in current conditions.
Meanwhile, The US Dollar (USD) fell hard last week, and saw its summer rally coming to an end. Several US economic indicators are starting to flash red, meaning that the economy is starting to cope badly with the elevated rate environment. Meanwhile, US spending is going through the roof as US President Joe Biden is pledging millions not only to Ukraine, but to Israel as well, increasing the debt burden for the US Treasury.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $79.13 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $83.43 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers
- The Ozark pipeline in the US has reported an outage. The pipeline transports mainly US crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, to a Phillips 66 refinery in Illinois. This is good news for the Cushing supply build after being at several substantial low level.
- China economic numbers have shown that exports shrank by a substantial 6.4% , which means that the biggest demand player in the Oil market will show less appetite for buying crude Oil.
- Saudi Arabia and Russia have reconfirmed their commitment to cut Oil output by more than 1 million barrels per day combined. This move suggests that both countries are trying to protect an elevated floor in prices amid bleak demand.
- The weekly American Petroleum Institute Crude Stockpile numbers are due to come out at 21:30 GMT. Previous number was a build of 1.374 million.
Oil Technical Analysis: Sinking lower
Oil prices are retreating further from their peaks. Although some Oil producing countries are trying to put a price cap, the current fade in demand is too big to bear. More selling pressure could be on the horizon as US crude stockpile numbers could reveal a build. Either more supply cuts or a substantial spillover of violence in the Middle East could see Oil prices spiking again.
On the upside, $84.25 is the new resistance. Should Crude be able to print a similar performance as the US Dollar Index did on Tuesday, expect even a quicker sprint to $88. Should Oil prices be able to consolidate above there, the topside for this fall near $93 could come back into play.
On the downside, traders are bracing for the entry of that region near $78. The area should see ample support for buying. Any further drops below this level might see a firm nosedive move, which would likely cause Oil prices to sink below $70.
US Crude (Daily Chart)
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD extended its daily slide in the European session on Tuesday and declined below 1.0700. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair as markets await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2300 as dour mood lifts US Dollar
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped below 1.2300 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar recovery is underpinned by broad risk aversion, weighing negatively on the pair. Fedspeak remains on tap.
Gold price falls further as US Dollar, yields recover ahead of Powell speech
Gold price drops to a near two-week low as investors channel funds into the US Dollar and bond yields rise. Geopolitical tensions stay more or less unchanged fading the appeal of Gold.
Nearly 60% of ARB holders are underwater despite 50% rally in Arbitrum price, why?
Arbitrum (ARB) price has shot up 50% since mid-October 2023 and shows signs of exhaustion. While an extension of the upswing is likely, a minor pullback could be around the corner.
Are bonds a good value?
Equities and bonds exhibited movements exceeding two standard deviations, marking one of the most significant weekly rallies in asset classes in the past two decades.