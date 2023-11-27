Share:

WTI Oil saround $75 ahead of US opening bell.

The US Dollar is trading flat to lower as traders brace for an eventful calendar this week.

Oil could sink below $70 if OPEC+ can not unify and come out with a set of supportive measures.

Oil prices drops again this Monday as markets are positioning for a disappointing outcome for the OPEC+ gathering later this week. Markets are selling Crude futures based on the current split within OPEC+ about what to do next, and the base case scenario that no severe measures will be taken to support Oil prices. With the recent disappointing data out of China revealing that a recovery is not going to happen in 2023, demand is not there either, disqualifying another factor that could provide ample demand.

The US Dollar (USD) is flat and sideways this Monday as US traders return to their trading stations. Their brief hiatus because of Thanksgiving and Black Friday caused some weakness in the Greenback. They will now, no doubt be bracing for a chunky macroeconomic calendar with pivotal points at the end of the week, and comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday evening, rounding out the week.

Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $75.30 per barrel and Brent Oil trades at $80.19 per barrel at the time of writing.

Oil news and market movers: Down to Thurday

The postponement of the OPEC+ meeting to a virtual one on Thursday is proof of severe division within the organisation. This is not good news for Oil prices which need a united front to keep at present levels.

Together with the Thursday meeting of OPEC+, in Dubai the COP28 meeting will kick off.

Several market participants have issued their forecast for OPEC+ decisions. The consensus is that even if OPEC+ extends current production cuts, it is unlikely to result in a rally. The group needs to issue a big and bold strategy in order to regain credibility.

Overnight the China Industrial profit numbers revealed a year-to-date loss of 7.8% against last year. This points to a continued delay in the recovery of China’s industrial complex, undermining a pickup in demand for Oil from the Asian powerhouse.

Oil Technical Analysis: Pivotal levels to watch

Oil prices are set to drop further as no countermeasures are in place to contradict any of the bearish elements that are being factored in. Ahead of Thursday, single comments from OPEC participants will not be enough to create a floor and halt the decline. At this pace, Oil prices could head to $67.00 by Thursday if more bearish elements are added.

On the upside, $80.00 is the resistance to watch out for. Should crude be able to jump above that again, look for $84.00 (purple line) as the next level to see some selling pressure or profit taking. Should Oil prices be able to consolidate above there, the topside for this fall near $93.00 could come back into play.

On the downside, traders are seeing a soft floor forming near $74.00. This level is acting as the last line of defence before entering $70.00 and lower. Watch out for $67.00 with that triple bottom from June as next support level to trade at.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart