"The latest positioning data shows that investment funds increased their net long in the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) by 16.5TWh over the last reporting week, leaving them with a net long of a little over 100TWh. This was predominantly driven by fresh buying amid Norwegian outages. It’s the largest position speculators have held in TTF since early April."

"Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute overnight was fairly constructive. It showed US crude oil inventories fell by 4.24m barrels over the last week, while stocks at Cushing dropped by 342k barrels. It was more of a mixed bag for refined products. Gasoline inventories declined by 528k barrels, while distillate stocks increased by 1.3m barrels."

"Meanwhile, oil markets must contend with OPEC+ coming decision on July output levels at a meeting on Saturday. We're assuming the group will agree on another large supply increase of 411k b/d. We expect similar increases through until the end of the third quarter, as the group increases its focus on defending market share. Yesterday, OPEC+ ratified broader group production quotas through until the end of 2026. This weekend’s decision relates to additional voluntary cuts that some members had previously made."

Oil markets strengthened yesterday as sanction risks against Russia increase, while the market appears to be losing hope that we’ll see a nuclear deal between the US and Iran. This might’ve led to the eventual lifting of oil sanctions. The market is also rising on news that the US Court of International Trade ruled President Trump’s 'Liberation Day' tariffs overstepped his authority, blocking the levies. The Trump administration said it's appealing the decision, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.