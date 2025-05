"The ICE gasoil market continues to show signs of tightness. The prompt gasoil timespread saw its backwardation widen to US$8/t. The crack is holding relatively firm, despite broader demand concerns. Over the last two weeks, speculators have become more constructive towards the market, switching from a net short to a net long position. As for inventories, distillate stocks in the US remain tight, at the lowest for this time of year since 2003, even as gasoil stocks remain comfortable in the ARA region in Europe."

"The market is better supported in early morning trading today, possibly following comments overnight from President Trump about Russia. In a social media post, Trump said President Putin is “playing with fire”, suggesting frustration with Putin’s intensified attacks on Ukraine in recent days. This is despite a US push for a ceasefire. This increases the risk of further sanctions against Russia, putting Russian energy flows at risk."

"Participants are taking a wait-and-see approach to Saturday’s OPEC+ meeting, when members will decide on July output levels. The meeting, originally scheduled for Sunday, has reportedly been brought forward. Another committee within OPEC+, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, is scheduled to meet today, though it’s not expected to result in any policy changes."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.