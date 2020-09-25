Oil Price Analysis: WTI moves back to flat and once again trades above $40 per barrel

- WTI trades flat on Friday but down 1.81% this week.
- It has not been the most exciting day for price action with the price stabilising at USD 40 per barrel.
WTI 1-hour chart
It has been a mixed Friday for WTI as the price is moving sideways heading into the weekend. All of the excitement was last week when the OPEC+ JMMC decided to keep output levels at their current rate until December. This decision was due to the continuing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Just recently the latest US rig count data was released but it has stalled within the recent median range and will not have a major impact on the current price.
Looking at the price, the market has now consolidated after the move from a low of USD 36.43 per barrel. Now the price seems to be stabilising at USD 40 per barrel. There is a floor and ceiling level around this consolidation between USD 39.39 and USD 40.58 per barrel.
A break of the black line could mean another test of the blue resistance zone wave high at USD 41.75 per barrel. On the downside, the next support beyond the red line lies at USD 38.50 per barrel.
The indicators are still pretty bearish. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines have just moved through zero. The Relative Strength Index is under 50 and firmly sideways for now. This is a clear sideways trend and a break of the aforementioned consolidation levels could lead to a signal of the future direction.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|40.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.01
|Daily SMA50
|41.2
|Daily SMA100
|38.85
|Daily SMA200
|40.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.43
|Previous Daily Low
|39.2
|Previous Weekly High
|41.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.08
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders
US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.
GBP/USD loses 1.2700 as the dollar keeps rallying
GBP/USD approaches its weekly low at 1.2674 as demand for the American currency extends into the final trading session of the week. Hopes for a UK trade deal with the EU doing little for Sterling.
XAU/USD hangs near 2-month lows, bears await a break below 100-DMA
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the vicinity of 100-day SMA support, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday.
Breaking: The IRS makes it hard to pretend you don’t have Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency holders might have a hard time trying to hide their Bitcoins or other digital assets. IRS considers changing the standard 1040 form by including a bold question on the front page: At any time during 2020, did you sell, receive, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.