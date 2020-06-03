Oil Price Analysis: WTI dips and bounces back near $37.00 per barrel

By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI has corrected down to trade near the 36.00 figure.
  • The overall risk-on mood is supporting oil prices. 

WTI four-hour chart

WTI is trading just above the 36.00 figure while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market bias remains tilted to the upside. A potential extension of the move up can lead to a retest of the 38.40 and 40.20 levels in the medium-term. On the flip side, a clear break below the 36.00 support could lead to a deeper retracement down towards the 34.20 level initially.
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 36.91
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 36.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.92
Daily SMA50 26.29
Daily SMA100 36.92
Daily SMA200 47.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 37.17
Previous Daily Low 35.47
Previous Weekly High 35.92
Previous Weekly Low 31.33
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 36.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 36.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 35.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 34.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 34.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 37.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 38.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 39.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

