Oil Price Analysis: WTI approaching $60.00 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is slowly advancing as buyers are defending the 59.00 handle. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 60.00 big figure.
 

Crude oil daily chart

 
The crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading above $59.00 a barrel and the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is trading within the range of the last six months. 
 

Crude oil four-hour chart

 
Black gold is grinding up above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. As the underlying trend is bullish, the buyers would likely take a chance on a break above the 60 handle to reach the 61.00 and 62.00 levels on the way up. 
 

Crude oil 30-minute chart

 
 
WTI bulls are maintaining the upper hand while the market trades above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 58.00, 57.00 and 56.00 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 59.36
Today Daily Change 0.38
Today Daily Change % 0.64
Today daily open 58.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.54
Daily SMA50 55.87
Daily SMA100 55.93
Daily SMA200 57.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.32
Previous Daily Low 58.31
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.44

 

 

