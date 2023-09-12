- Oil (WTI) pops higher and flirts with a break of $88.
- The US Dollar storms out the gates stronger on Tuesday after a lacklustre performance on Monday.
- The American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly Crude Oil numbers on Tuesday.
Oil prices are trending higher again after the G20 meeting from last weekend. The event saw no meetings taking place between US president Joe Biden and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saoed of Saudi Arabia. With China and Russia absent as well from the gathering, it appears that the US is unable to strengthen ties with the Middle-Eastern oil producing countries and could start a tit-for-tat politics game with OPEC+ on the current elevated US oil prices and expected supply cuts.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar is roaring back on Tuesday, erasing its losses from Monday when China tripped the Greenback by a staggering strong fixing of its Yuan. The Greenback lost substantially against the Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar as well in the fallout of that strong Yuan fixing against the US Dollar. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) had nearly pared back all losses from Monday and was trading almost flat for the week.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $87.33 per barrel and Brent Oil at $90.78
Oil news and market movers
- With the US Inflation report due on Wednesday, the current rise in gasoline prices might amount to a surge in inflation pressure.
- US Baker/Hughes Rig Count on Friday revealed that the number of oil producing rigs was still at a yearly low. This means that the US needs to resupply current drawdowns by buying externally. This means that the demand side will see the US quite active in buying on the global oil markets.
- In the first week of September, land crude oil storage levels in US, Japan and the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil trading hubs fell 2.8% to 546.1 million barrels.
- When including global floating crude stockpiles from September, total crude oil inventories decreased by 2.4% to 631m bbl. So inventories are getting crushed by drawdowns, which need to be refilled or replaced at one point in time.
- The American Petroleum Institute will publish at 20:30 GMT its weekly Crude Oil stock numbers. Previous reading was a drawdown of 5.521 million barrels.
- Equity markets are in the red on Monday with no real outliers to mention as markets are searching for direction.
Oil Technical Analysis: Breakout due
Oil prices are undergoing a squeeze to the upside with higher lows and a flat top near $87.50. It is just a matter of time for that cap on the topside to break. Expect to see a possible quick sprint higher should the API numbers this evening point to another massive drawdown in stockpile numbers.
On the upside, $88 as a big figure is the first nearby hurdle to head to. From there, it will be a tiered rally toward first $90 and finally $93.12, the double top from October-November last year. That means a 5% uptick move is possible in the nearby future.
On the downside, a pivotal level is being identified at $84.30, the high of August 10. In case that level does not hold, a substantial nosedive might occur. That means that oil prices might drop all the way to that important floor near $78 identified.
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target
The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.