Oil dips as Saudi and Russia oil shipments hit yearly highs in July

Oil dips as Saudi and Russia oil shipments hit yearly highs in JulyBy Omkar Godbole
Oil benchmarks traded under pressure in Asia as traders took note of the rise in the Saudi and Russia oil shipments to yearly highs in July.
Trading data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that crude oil shipments by OPEC and Russia, which excludes pipeline supplies, hit a 2017 high of around 32 million bpd in July, up from around 30.5 million bpd in January.
The high OPEC supplies contradict the pledge by the OPEC and non-OPEC members to restrict output by 1.8 million bpd between January this year and March 2018. Moreover, the rise in the shipments overshadowed the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, which showed record gasoline demand of 9.84 million barrels per day (bpd) last week and a fall in commercial crude inventories in the week to July 28 of 1.5 million barrels to 481.9 million barrels.
Brent oil was last seen trading lower by 16 cents or 0.30% on the day around $52.20/barrel. WTI oil was down 12 cents or 0.24% at $49.50/barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.