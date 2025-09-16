NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data

- NZD/USD trades sideways around 0.5970 ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy outcome and NZ Q2 GDP data.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday amid downside labor market risks.
- The NZ economy is estimated to have contracted by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year.
The NZD/USD pair trades in a tight range around 0.5970 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. Investors brace for significant volatility in the Kiwi pair as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement and New Zealand’s (NZ) Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
In late Asian trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to a seven-week low near 97.10.
On Wednesday, the Fed is certain to start the monetary-easing campaign in the wake of growing United States (US) labor market risks.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 96% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%, while the rest support a bigger reduction of 50 bps.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US Retail Sales data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US Retail Sales data is expected to come in lower at 0.3% on a monthly basis against the prior release of 0.5%.
In the NZ economy, the GDP growth is expected to have declined by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year after rising by 0.8% in the previous quarter. The scenario of contraction in the NZ GDP growth will boost market speculation for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in the remainder of the year.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.25%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the UK Jobs Report and how could it affect GBP/USD?
The United Kingdom docket has the labor market report to be released by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday, later this session at 06:00 GMT. The Pound Sterling draws support against its peers from cautious sentiment surrounding the Bank of England to hold interest rates steady at 4% in the monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Gold sits near record high as Fed rate cut bets keep USD depressed
Gold enters a bullish consolidation phase after hitting a fresh all-time peak earlier this Tuesday. Rising Fed rate cut bets continue to undermine the USD and benefit the non-yielding commodity. Extremely overbought conditions cap the upside ahead of this week’s key central bank events.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone, Germany data
EUR/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.1780 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair appreciates as the Euro gains ground ahead of seasonally adjusted Eurozone Industrial Production figures for July and German ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment data for September.
Cardano dips as profit-taking sparks selling pressure
Cardano price hovers around $0.85 on Tuesday, having declined by over 7% in the last two days. This correction comes amid ADA holders realizing profits, thereby increasing selling pressure. Traders should be cautious as a firm close below key support at $0.82 would trigger a deeper pullback.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.