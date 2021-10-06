NZD/USD whipsaws above 0.6950 on RBNZ rate hike

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD takes the bids following the RBNZ’s hawkish interest rate decision.
  • New Zealand covid conditions worsen with a slow rise in virus infections, local lockdowns likely are extended.
  • Risk appetite sours amid indecision over US debt limit, Sino-American headlines.
  • US ADP Employment Change will join the qualitative factors to determine near-term moves ahead of Friday’s US NFP.

NZD/USD refreshes intraday top to 0.6980 following a 20-pip upside in a reaction to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate hike decision during early Wednesday. The kiwi pair previously dropped to 0.6945 while snapping the four-day uptrend.

The RBNZ matches wide market expectations with 25 basis points (bps) of an increase to the benchmark interest rate, to 0.50% at the latest.

Read: RBNZ: Removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time

Before the RBNZ verdict, the NZD/USD prices dropped after a jump in the daily COVID-19 numbers from New Zealand to 39 versus 34 reported the previous day. It’s worth noting that the latest Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) and PM Jacinda Ardern’s resistance in easing the coronavirus-led activity restrictions challenged the kiwi buyers too.

Additionally, mildly risk-off mood, amid indecision over the US stimulus and raising the debt ceiling issues, coupled with China-linked headlines, also question the NZD/USD buyers.

US President Joe Biden stays optimistic over having the US debt ceiling extended before the October 18 deadline despite the GOP rejection. The reason could be the latest shift in the Republican policymakers’ tone and the global rating giant Moody’s keeping of the US credit rating. On the same line was the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) investigation over the exclusion of China imports also keeps the oil buyers hopeful. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden’s phone call with his Chinese counterpart and readiness to respect the Taiwan agreement also favored the bulls.

However, the Fed tapering concerns and the US Republican Party members’ dissent to abide by the Democratic keep traders on the toes ahead of Friday’s key US Nonfarm Payrolls.

Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) keeps the previous day’s upside moves near the 94.00 threshold by the press time while tracking firmer US Treasury yields. However, the S&P 500 Futures remains indecisive at the latest.

Having witnessed an initial reaction to the RBNZ move, NZD/USD traders will pay attention to the risk catalysts and the US ADP Employment Change for September for fresh impulse ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Read: US ADP Employment Change September Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed

Technical analysis

A daily closing beyond the 0.7010 key resistance, including 50-DMA and a three-week-old descending resistance line becomes necessary for the bulls. On the contrary, a horizontal area encompassing multiple levels marked since June, between 0.6925 and 0.6915, becomes important to watch.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6954
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 0.6965
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7026
Daily SMA50 0.7011
Daily SMA100 0.7045
Daily SMA200 0.711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6977
Previous Daily Low 0.6928
Previous Weekly High 0.7034
Previous Weekly Low 0.6859
Previous Monthly High 0.7171
Previous Monthly Low 0.6859
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6947
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6936
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7006
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7034

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Seesaws near 1.1600 inside bear flag on 4H

EUR/USD: Seesaws near 1.1600 inside bear flag on 4H

EUR/USD struggles for a clear direction within a bearish chart pattern. Sellers await 1.1580 break, bulls need 1.1640 clearance for fresh entries. Easing bullish bias of MACD, failures to rebound keep bears hopeful.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls need validation from 100-SMA

GBP/USD: Bulls need validation from 100-SMA

GBP/USD struggles to keep the latest rebound above 1.3600, recently easing to 1.3625 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair crossed the key 1.3600-3610 resistance area, now support, the previous day but the 100-SMA challenges the upside moves. The Momentum indicator also hints at the bull’s tiredness.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains pressured near $1,750 amid higher US T-bonds yields, US job data eyed

Gold remains pressured near $1,750 amid higher US T-bonds yields, US job data eyed

Gold prices continue to face pressure near the higher levels and trades in a broader range of $1,750 and $1,770 for the past three-session. Multiple factors contributed to the downside movement in the precious metal, which included a stronger dollar.

Gold News

Shiba Inu blows expectations, now analysts expect SHIB to surge to $0.00003

Shiba Inu blows expectations, now analysts expect SHIB to surge to $0.00003

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate SHIB trend.

Read more

US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed

US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed

The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures