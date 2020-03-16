NZD/USD: Under pressure towards 0.6000 on comments from RBNZ’s Hawksby

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD struggles to hold onto early-day recovery.
  • RBNZ’s Hawksby turned down calls of negative interest rates.
  • US dollar registers broad gains, risk resets ahead of the BOJ, China data-dump.

NZD/USD fails to hold onto the early-day recovery gains while declining to 0.6020, down 0.80%, by the press time of early Monday. While a surprise rate cut from the Fed ward off the negative implications of the RBNZ before a few hours, comments from the RBNZ policymakers seem to fail to please the bulls.

The RBNZ announced a surprise 0.75% rate cut and delayed the capital requirement relating norms by a year during the early-Asia. Following the decision, the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr crossed wires while turning down the odds of any further rate cuts at least for a year.

However, comments from the RBNZ’s Assistant Governor Hawksby that the RBNZ will not announce a limit or cap on any particular unconventional tool as well as evidence suggest this is a global and domestic economic shock of medium-term nature seem to weigh on the New Zealand dollar.

Also exerting downside pressure on the Kiwi pair is the broad US dollar strength amid expectations that the US policymakers will not step-back for any reforms to counter the pandemic.

The risk-tone remains troubled with Asian equities moving between mild gains and losses while the US 10-year treasury yields flash 0.659% by the time of writing.

China’s February month Retail Sales and Industrial Production can offer immediate direction while coronavirus headlines, central bank news will be the key catalyst to watch.

Technical Analysis

Unless providing a daily close beyond February month low near 0.6190, buyers are less likely to enter.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6038
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.6068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6297
Daily SMA50 0.6445
Daily SMA100 0.6474
Daily SMA200 0.6474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6161
Previous Daily Low 0.6018
Previous Weekly High 0.645
Previous Weekly Low 0.6005
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6106
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6004
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5939
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5861
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6147
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6225
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.629

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

The terrible Chinese macro numbers served failed to deter the AUD bulls, as the AUD/USD pair extends its recovery mode from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now trades at 0.6136, down 0.80% on the day.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting

USD/JPY jumps back above 107.00 ahead of BOJ emergency meeting

USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and rises back above 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today. 

USD/JPY News

Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?

Fed rate cut: Panic move exposes financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?

The Fed was unable to wait until its scheduled meeting -- again, and this time it went all the way to zero. Less than two weeks after its double-dose 50 basis-point rate cut, it did not wait until its scheduled rate decision on March 18 and has announced a quadruple rate cut -- 100 basis points.

Read more

Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight

Gold drops under $1,540 amid global central bankers’ play, BOJ in spotlight

Gold prices remain on the back foot as global central bankers fight hard against coronavirus. After Fed and RBNZ, BOJ announced a surprise emergency meeting at 03:00 GMT. EU Finance ministers, G7 are in the pipeline as well.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

