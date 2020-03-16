RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rate cut gives sufficient time to reassess situation

RBNZ Assistant Governor Hawkesby said on Monday, the rate cut and other measures announced give the Bank sufficient time to reassess the situation.

Message received from banks was they were not all ready for negative interest rates.

Stopping at 0.25% gives signal that RBNZ not looking to go to zero or below zero.

RBNZ will not announce a limit or cap on any particular unconventional tool.

Evidence suggest this is a global and domestic economic shock of medium-term nature.