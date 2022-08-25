- US dollar gains momentum after US data and as Wall Street trims gains.
- Market participants await Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
- NZD/USD moving between 0.6250 and 0.6150.
The NZD/USD peaked at 0.6250, the highest level since August 19, then pulled back toward 0.6200. The decline from the multi-day high took place amid a recovery of the US dollar.
The greenback started to gain momentum following the release of US economic data. The second reading of Q2 GDP showed the economy contracted at a 0.6% annualized rate, better than the previous estimate of -0.9%. A different report showed Jobless Claims (initial and continuing) dropped to the lowest level in weeks.
The Jackson Hole symposium started on Thursday. The key event will be Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. His words are likely to have a significant impact across financial markets. Market participants will look for clues about the trajectory of the Fed’s monetary policy. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that he wants to see the next inflation reading before deciding what to do on the September FOMC meeting.
Earlier on Thursday, a report showed retail sales in New Zealand declined 2.3% in the second quarter. “It was the second straight quarter of weaker sales and raises the odds that the overall economy will also contract. Q2 GDP data will be reported on September 15. There is no consensus yet but the contraction will likely be worse than the -0.2% q/q posted in Q1”, mentioned analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Short-term outlook
The NZD/USD continues to trade near the weekly low and the crucial support at 0.6150. If broken, a bearish acceleration seems likely. On the upside, the recovery found resistance at 0.6250 containing the 200-hour Simple Moving Average.
Ahead of the Asian session, a slide below 0.6200 would expose the daily low at 0.6175 and then the recent low. While a break above 0.6250 should clear the way for an extension of the recovery.
Technical indicators in the daily chart as still biased to the downside, despite the consolidation of the last four days. Under 0.6150, a test of the year-to-date low at 0.6057 seems likely.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6222
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6187
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.629
|Daily SMA50
|0.6254
|Daily SMA100
|0.6387
|Daily SMA200
|0.659
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6239
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6163
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains as it fails to reclaim parity
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested parity during the American trading hours and retreated below 0.9970. The US Dollar Index, which fell on hawkish Fed commentary earlier in the day, erased its daily losses, forcing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1800 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has failed to preserve its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.1800 during the American trading hours. The selling pressure surrounding the dollar faded away with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,750
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,750 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the dollar stays resilient against its major rivals, the 1% decline seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
GameStop still suffering from BBBY hangover
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks.