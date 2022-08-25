- Initial Jobless Claims fell by 2,000 in the week ending August 20.
- US Dollar Index trades flat on the day above 108.50.
There were 243,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending August 20, the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) showed on Thursday. This print followed the previous week's print of 245,000 (revised from 252,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 253,000.
Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1% and the 4-week moving average was 247,000, an increase of 1,500 from the previous week's unrevised average.
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 13 was 1,415,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level," the DOL further announced.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged higher after this data and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at 108.56.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 0.9950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has continued to erase its daily gains and dropped below 0.9970 in the early American session on Thursday. The upbeat Jobless Claims and Q2 GDP data seems to be helping the dollar gather strength and causing the pair to push lower.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.1800 on modest dollar strength
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and started to stretch lower toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The upward revision to the US Q2 GDP data and the better-than-expected Jobless Claims figures seem to be helping the dollar find demand.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields push higher
Gold has lost its traction and dropped below $1,760. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 3.1% following the upbeat US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
GameStop still suffering from BBBY hangover
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks.