- NZD/USD drifts lower and snaps a two-day winning streak to an over one-month high.
- A modest USD bounce and the cautious market mood exert some pressure on the pair.
- Investors now look to the FOMC policy decision ahead of the NZ Q2 GDP on Thursday.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its weekly gains registered over the past two days, to an over one-month high, and attracts some sellers in the vicinity of the 0.6000 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices slide to the 0.5975 region in the last hour amid modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, though the downside seems limited as traders await the pivotal FOMC decision.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to lower borrowing costs by at least 25 basis points (bps) at the end of a two-day meeting later today. Hence, the focus will be on updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference. Investors will look for cues about the central bank's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, some repositioning trade assists the buck to recover slightly from its lowest level since early July. Apart from this, the cautious market mood benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and exerts some downward pressure on the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive amid rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed. This, in turn, could offer support to the NZD/USD pair and help limit deeper losses.
The market focus will then shift to New Zealand’s second-quarter GDP print on Thursday morning, which is expected to show that the economy contracted by 0.3% following the solid 0.8% growth reported during the March quarter. The data could drive market expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and determine the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bears.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverses from YTD highs of 0.6690 as focus shifts to Fed
AUD/USD eases from a fresh YTD peak of 0.6690 early Wednesday as the US Dollar attempts a bounce amid repositioning and a cautious mood ahead of the key Fed policy decision. However, diminishing odds for further RBA rate cuts could limit the pair's downside.
USD/JPY holds the rebound near 146.50, Fed eyed
USD/JPY holds the rebound at around 146.50 in the late Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recovers as the Japanese Yen faces headwinds from a fourth consecutive month of declines in the country's exports due to Trump's tariffs. A broad US Dollar bounce also aids USD/JPY's upswing as the Fed verdict looms.
Gold set to rock on Fed verdict, Powell’s words
Gold retraces further from record highs as a profit-taking spree grips the market. US Dollar awaits the Fed policy announcements, but not out of the woods yet. Gold eases within the overbought region on the daily chart; a pullback before the comeback?
UK CPI data set to show inflation accelerating to highest level since early 2024
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will publish the high-impact Consumer Price Index data for August on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The UK CPI inflation report could significantly impact the direction of the Bank of England’s interest rate move and the Pound Sterling just ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England meeting to decide on interest rates.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.