NZD/USD trades below 0.6100 following China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI

NZD/USD remains subdued following the improved data from New Zealand.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in June from 48.3 in May.

The US Dollar struggles amid rising Fed uncertainty and US fiscal concerns.

NZD/USD edges lower after registering more than 0.50% losses in the previous session, trading around 0.6090 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair remains subdued following the release of the economic data from New Zealand and its close trading partner, China.

NZIER Business Confidence rose by 22% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, up from the previous 19%. Moreover, the seasonally adjusted Building Permits rose by 10.4% month-on-month in May, reaching a seasonally adjusted total of 3,151 units.

China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 50.4 in June from 48.3 in May, according to the latest data released on Tuesday. The reading surpassed the market forecast of 49.0. This is important to note that any economic change in China could impact AUD as both countries are close trade partners.

The downside of the NZD/USD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) extends its losing streak amid growing uncertainty over the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook and a rising fiscal concern in the United States (US). Additionally, traders adopt caution over a sweeping tax and spending bill currently under consideration in the Senate, which could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

Traders are likely awaiting the US employment data during the week, including the US June ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data due later on Tuesday. The labor market figures would help in shaping the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy stance for July.