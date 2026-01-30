NZD/USD trades around 0.6050 after pulling back from six-month highs

NZD/USD halts its winning streak that began on January 16, trading around 0.6050 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair remains subdued following the ANZ – Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence, which climbed to 107.2 in January from 101.5 in December, marking its highest level since August 2021.

The NZD/USD pair may regain its ground as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could receive support from increased bets of a near-term interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

Upbeat economic data, led by last week’s inflation upside surprise, has bolstered expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could begin policy tightening later this year. While the RBNZ is broadly expected to keep rates unchanged in February, markets are increasingly pricing in a hike as early as July, with a strong chance of a move by September.

The US dollar (USD) advanced on speculation that President Donald Trump will nominate former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair. Trump said late Thursday he would announce his choice on Friday morning, with markets favoring Warsh, who is seen as a more hawkish option.

However, gains in the greenback may be capped as elevated geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty in Washington weigh on investor confidence. Recent developments include Trump’s threat of tariffs on countries exporting oil to Cuba and warnings to Iran of possible military action unless it agrees to a nuclear deal.