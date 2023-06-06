NZD/USD traders roll up sleezes for domestic data

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
Share:
  • NZD/USD bulls are in riding the AUD´s coattails. 
  • Focus will turn domestic with NZ GDP coming up. 

NZD/USD has been range bound in the prior day following the Reserve Bank of Australia´s surprise hawkish hike. NZD/USD is steady in early Asia, sitting near 0.6075.

´´The Kiwi is little changed this morning and most crosses, with the exception of NZD/AUD, are likewise following a fairly muted night on global FX markets,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained. 

The analysts explained with the RBA behind us and the AU market now pricing in a follow-up hike, the focus returns to local data and events.

In this regard, markets will be looking to New Zealand's first quarter Gross Domestic Product partials, the analysts said, like manufacturing (tomorrow) out and the Fed in blackout ahead of its meeting next week.

´´We continue to think about carry but are beginning to ask if NZ’s external position might suddenly become a sticking point when current account data is published next week.´´

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6075
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.6069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6167
Daily SMA50 0.6201
Daily SMA100 0.6247
Daily SMA200 0.6149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6086
Previous Daily Low 0.6041
Previous Weekly High 0.6112
Previous Weekly Low 0.5985
Previous Monthly High 0.6385
Previous Monthly Low 0.5985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6069
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6058
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6044
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.602
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5999
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.609
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6111
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6136

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds onto RBA gains, ahead of Lowe and key data Premium

AUD/USD holds onto RBA gains, ahead of Lowe and key data

AUD/USD rose for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, reaching weekly highs above 0.6650. The positive tone around the Aussie prevails following the recent rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Governor Lowe will speak on Wednesday, and Australian GDP data is also due.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD replicates sluggish markets around 1.0700 amid challenges for ECB hawks, Fed blackout Premium

EUR/USD replicates sluggish markets around 1.0700 amid challenges for ECB hawks, Fed blackout

EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0700 as bulls and bears jostle during a sluggish week comprising unimpressive data and the Fed blackout. The Euro price pared intraday losses during late Tuesday but remains sidelined as the early Asian session morning restricts the market’s moves.

EUR/USD News

Gold edges higher as US Dollar, yields dribble on mixed Fed concerns

Gold edges higher as US Dollar, yields dribble on mixed Fed concerns

Gold price seesaws around $1,963 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session, after a two-day rebound within a short-term trading range. In doing so, the XAU/USD pays little heed to the US Dollar’s slightly positive performance.

Gold News

Arbitrum community to vote for AIP budget proposal as ARB hints 10% gains

Arbitrum community to vote for AIP budget proposal as ARB hints 10% gains

The Arbitrum community has published the draft for the AIP budget proposal, voting to commence on June 9. The proposed budget aligns with the Foundation's strategic needs to represent and service the DAO. Three elements stand out concerning the Foundation's Administrative Budget Wallet.

Read more

Readying for hawkish Fed

Readying for hawkish Fed

S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures