NZD/USD to extend the leg down toward the 0.65 area – Westpac

NZD/USD is trading with a heavy tone as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) officials underscore their strong dovish credentials, though longer-term the kiwi’s outlook is still constructive based on a weakening USD trend and global recovery, as per Westpac.
Key quotes
“NZD/USD is trading heavily, cementing its position as the weakest G10 currency over the past week. This leg down might extend to the 0.6500 region where more meaningful support resides.”
“RBNZ’s aggressive dovish credentials on full display again this week, Assistant Governor Ha reiterating the Bank’s preference for erring on the side of too much accommodation and that preparation for negative interest rates (and funding for lending program) continues apace. We continue to expect a -0.5% OCR in April 2021 will be required to help inflation recover.”
“The RBNZ’s dovish tilt likely leaves NZD soft on crosses but we are happy to stick with a more upbeat outlook for NZD/USD beyond the current bout of weakness, targeting 0.6700+ by year-end. Ongoing dovish global central banks, positive vaccine/therapeutic trends and firming global growth are likely to keep risk appetite solid.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.