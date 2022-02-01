The NZD/USD is assumed to appreciate steadily to reach the 0.70 level by the end of the 2022 calendar year, economists at ANZ Bank report.
Steady lift in NZ dollar anticipated
“If New Zealand’s interest rates are higher than other countries then we tend to attract more money flowing into New Zealand which puts upward pressure on our exchange rate.”
“We now anticipate the NZD/USD will gradually firm to 0.70 by December 2022.”
