  • Kiwi extends gains versus US dollar during the American session.

  • NZD/USD could post the highest daily close since mid-March.

The NZD/USD is rising for the third day in a row on the back of an improvement in risk sentiment. Among G10 currencies, the kiwi is outperforming. Recently the pair climbed to 0.6157, reaching the highest level in a week. It is hovering around 0.6140, consolidation gains and with a bullish bias.

A weaker US dollar has been the key driver of today’s price action. The greenback continues to slide as Wall Street resumes the upside. The Dow Jones is rising 1.60% and the Nasdaq 2.10%. Emerging market and commodity currencies area sharply higher, extending the weekly rally supported by risk appetite.

The kiwi rose across the board during the Asian session. Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr mentioned that negative rates are not on the agenda now, but could be an option “a lot later”.

NZD/USD near critical resistance

The pair peaked at 0.6157 and pulled back. The 0.6160/70 zone is a key resistance that if broken should clear the way to more gains. The next resistance might be seen at 0.6200 followed by 0.6225 (100-day SMA).

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6138
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 1.00
Today daily open 0.6077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6047
Daily SMA50 0.5996
Daily SMA100 0.6237
Daily SMA200 0.6326
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.612
Previous Daily Low 0.6032
Previous Weekly High 0.6157
Previous Weekly Low 0.5921
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6066
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6032
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5988
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5944
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.612
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6164
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6208

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

