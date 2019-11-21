NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers observe immediate rising wedge amid bearish MACD

- NZD/USD slips below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- The bearish technical formation, MACD conditions keep sellers hopeful.
- Monthly top acts as the nearby key resistance.
The NZD/USD pair’s declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement pushes sellers to look for confirmation of the bearish chart pattern as the quote seesaws near 0.6410 during early Thursday.
Not only the support line of nearly seven-day-old rising wedge formation but 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside also increases the importance of 0.6380 as the key rest-point.
With the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) flashing bearish signals, odds are high for the pair’s slip beneath 0.6380, which in turn will open the door for extend south-run towards October 16 low of 0.6240. Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6326 can offer an intermediate halt during the declines.
Meanwhile, pair’s run-up beyond 0.6445 will negate the bearish formation and can propel prices to challenge the recent high surrounding 0.6470 ahead of taking aim at 0.6500.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.641
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6414
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6433
|Daily SMA200
|0.6564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6437
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6403
|Previous Weekly High
|0.642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6324
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6399
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6384
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1
EUR/USD's recovery rally from recent lows below 1.10 has stalled around the key Fibo level and a pullback could be in the offing. The pair has repeatedly failed to beat 1.1082.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY bounces from 50-DMA on fresh trade optimism
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
Gold: Doji on D1 questions bulls amid mixed trade sentiment
Although the United States’ (US) support for Hong Kong protesters favors the broad risk-off momentum, the mixed response from Chinese diplomats and a bearish candlestick formation question Gold buyers around $1,473 during early Thursday.
FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging
The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.