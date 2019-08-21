- NZD/USD holds beyond 0.6400 ever since it reversed from it before two weeks.
- 10-DMA and May/June low limit near-term upside.
Despite repeated bounces off 0.6400, NZD/USD remains below near-term key resistances as it takes the rounds to 0.6415 during early Wednesday.
With this, the pair keeps being titled towards 0.6400 whereas a break of which can drag it back to monthly low at 0.6378.
If prices slip beneath 0.6378, the year 2016 low near 0.6348 could lure sellers.
On the upside, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) near 0.6440 and an area comprising lows marked in May and June, surrounding 0.6480/90 becomes key resistances to observe.
In a case where buyers manage to conquer 0.6490, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its July- August declines at 0.6536 will come back on the chart.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6412
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6415
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.652
|Daily SMA50
|0.6597
|Daily SMA100
|0.6612
|Daily SMA200
|0.6713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.643
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6402
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6413
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6401
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6457
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
