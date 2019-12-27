NZD/USD technical analysis: Eyeing biggest monthly gain since November 2018

NZD/USD is up nearly 4% on a month-to-date basis.

The pair is looking most overbought in nearly two years, according to daily RSI.

Even so, the outlook remains bullish with no signs of buyer exhaustion on the daily price chart.

NZD/USD appears on track to test print its biggest single-day percentage gain in over a year.

The Kiwi is currently trading at 0.6674, representing nearly 4 percent gains on a month-to-date basis. The pair had rallied by more than 5% in November 2018 and 3.13% in January 2019.

Notably, the bulls have dominated the fourth quarter amid the easing of US-China trade tensions and the risk-on rally in the equities.

At press time, NZD/USD is flashing 6.58% gains on a quarter-to-date basis.

Daily RSI at 2-year highs

The 14-day relative strength is hovering at 77.58, the highest level since January 2018. An above-70 reading indicates overbought conditions.

The RSI, however, would gain credence if and when signs of bullish exhaustion emerge on the daily chart in the form of Doji, Bearish Engulfing/Outside Day, bearish pin bar, etc.

At press time, the NZD/USD pair is flashing no such signs and is looking north with higher lows and higher highs setup.

The path of least resistance remains to the higher side and the hurdle at 0.6706 (Jan. 22, 2019 low) could come into play before the year-end.

A close below the 10-day average at 0.6618 would abort the bullish view.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6674 Today Daily Change 0.0003 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 0.6672 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6575 Daily SMA50 0.6465 Daily SMA100 0.6407 Daily SMA200 0.6525 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6677 Previous Daily Low 0.6628 Previous Weekly High 0.6616 Previous Weekly Low 0.6554 Previous Monthly High 0.6466 Previous Monthly Low 0.6321 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6658 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6647 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6641 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.661 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6592 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.669 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6708 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6738



