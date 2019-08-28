NZD/USD technical analysis: Corrective bounce elusive despite bullish divergence of key indicator

- NZD/USD's daily chart indicators are reporting early signs of a bullish reversal.
- Trend reversal would be confirmed above Monday's high.
NZD/USD remains on the defensive in Asia amid rising signs of seller exhaustion on the technical charts.
To start with, the moving average convergence divergence histogram has produced higher lows in the last 20 days, contradicting the lower lows on NZD/USD. That bullish divergence indicates selling momentum has slowed and the downtrend is more susceptible to a reversal.
Further, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print.
So far, however, a corrective bounce has remained elusive. As of writing, the pair is trading in the red at 0.6355, having dropped 0.44% on Tuesday.
A break above 0.6403 - the high of Monday's long-tailed Doji - is needed to validate the bullish developments on key indicators and open the doors to 0.6482 (May 23 low).
On the downside, acceptance under Monday's low of 0.6341 would only bolster the bearish setup.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish above 0.6403
Pivot points
-
- R3 0.6432
- R2 0.6416
- R1 0.6389
- PP 0.6373
-
- S1 0.6346
- S2 0.633
- S3 0.6303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
