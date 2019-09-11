NZD/USD technical analysis: Bears await a sustained weakness below 0.6400 handle

The NZD/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the 0.6440-45 horizontal resistance and traded with a mild negative bias through the early North-American session on Wednesday. The intraday downtick has now dragged the pair below 100-hour SMA, though bulls have managed to defend the 0.6400 handle - support marked by 23.6% Fibo. level of the 0.6269-0.6445 up-move. Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory/losing traction, suggesting that the recent corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the recent bounce and struggled to gain any meaningful positive momentum, supporting prospects for some near-term weakness. Hence, a sustained break below the mentioned handle seems more likely to prompt some aggressive technical selling and accelerate the slide towards 23.6% Fibo. level en-route the 0.6365-60 support.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.