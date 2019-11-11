NZD/USD technical analysis: 50-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo. keep latest recovery in check

- NZD/USD stays around the three-week low.
- An ascending trend line since October-start acts as near-term key support.
- Bulls look for a sustained break of 100-day SMA.
The NZD/USD pair’s recent recovery from the lowest since October 17 confronts immediate resistance-confluence while taking the bids to 0.6343 during early Monday.
A daily closing beyond 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-October declines, around 0.6340/45 become necessary for buyers to confront one-week-old falling trend line resistance, at 0.6365.
Though, pair’s sustained rise beyond 0.6365 will escalate the upside towards 0.6400, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6430 and 100-day SMA level of 0.6455.
Alternatively, an upward sloping trend line since early-October, at 0.6294, offers nearby strong support to the quote, a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 0.6240 and 0.6200 rest-points.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6344
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.6329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6368
|Daily SMA50
|0.6343
|Daily SMA100
|0.6456
|Daily SMA200
|0.6581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6382
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6321
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6321
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6344
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6306
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6428
