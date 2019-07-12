NZD/USD technical analysis: 16-week old resistance-line, 200-day EMA again in the spotlight

- Successful trading beyond 100-day EMA, rising RSI, favors the NZD/USD pair’s an upside.
- Buyers targeting March lows, mid-April highs await the break of near-term key resistances.
With the sustained break of a 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), the NZD/USD pair seems all set to question near-term key resistances as it takes the rounds to 0.6680 during early Friday.
Among the crucial upside barriers, a downward sloping trend-line stretched since late-March around 0.6702 will be the first to challenge buyers whereas 200-day EMA level of 0.6714 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to May 2019 decline, at 0.6725, can question bulls afterward.
If optimists manage to cross 0.6725, March month low near 0.6744 and the mid-April highs surrounding 0.6784 can please them.
Supporting the upside momentum is ascending but not the overbought pattern of 14-day relative strength index (RSI).
Should prices again slip beneath 100-day EMA level of 0.6660, 0.6610 can offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s slump to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6600.
During the pair’s extended south-run below 0.6600, late-May month high around 0.6560 should be on the bears’ list.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.668
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|0.6661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6601
|Daily SMA50
|0.6589
|Daily SMA100
|0.6698
|Daily SMA200
|0.6711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.669
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6635
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6602
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6744
