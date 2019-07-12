NZD/USD technical analysis: 16-week old resistance-line, 200-day EMA again in the spotlight

Successful trading beyond 100-day EMA, rising RSI, favors the NZD/USD pair’s an upside.

Buyers targeting March lows, mid-April highs await the break of near-term key resistances.

With the sustained break of a 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), the NZD/USD pair seems all set to question near-term key resistances as it takes the rounds to 0.6680 during early Friday.

Among the crucial upside barriers, a downward sloping trend-line stretched since late-March around 0.6702 will be the first to challenge buyers whereas 200-day EMA level of 0.6714 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to May 2019 decline, at 0.6725, can question bulls afterward.

If optimists manage to cross 0.6725, March month low near 0.6744 and the mid-April highs surrounding 0.6784 can please them.

Supporting the upside momentum is ascending but not the overbought pattern of 14-day relative strength index (RSI).

Should prices again slip beneath 100-day EMA level of 0.6660, 0.6610 can offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s slump to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6600.

During the pair’s extended south-run below 0.6600, late-May month high around 0.6560 should be on the bears’ list.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected