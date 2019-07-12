NZD/USD technical analysis: 16-week old resistance-line, 200-day EMA again in the spotlight

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Successful trading beyond 100-day EMA, rising RSI, favors the NZD/USD pair’s an upside.
  • Buyers targeting March lows, mid-April highs await the break of near-term key resistances.

With the sustained break of a 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), the NZD/USD pair seems all set to question near-term key resistances as it takes the rounds to 0.6680 during early Friday.

Among the crucial upside barriers, a downward sloping trend-line stretched since late-March around 0.6702 will be the first to challenge buyers whereas 200-day EMA level of 0.6714 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to May 2019 decline, at 0.6725, can question bulls afterward.

If optimists manage to cross 0.6725, March month low near 0.6744 and the mid-April highs surrounding 0.6784 can please them.

Supporting the upside momentum is ascending but not the overbought pattern of 14-day relative strength index (RSI).

Should prices again slip beneath 100-day EMA level of 0.6660, 0.6610 can offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s slump to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6600.

During the pair’s extended south-run below 0.6600, late-May month high around 0.6560 should be on the bears’ list.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.668
Today Daily Change 19 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 0.6661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6601
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.6698
Daily SMA200 0.6711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.669
Previous Daily Low 0.6635
Previous Weekly High 0.6728
Previous Weekly Low 0.6602
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6656
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6634
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6607
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6579
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6717
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6744

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD probing key trendline hurdle, focus on Eurozone industrial output

EUR/USD probing key trendline hurdle, focus on Eurozone industrial output

EUR/USD is chipping away at key trendline hurdle. Breakout may remain elusive if Eurozone data disappoints expectations. China trade data is expected to show a surge in exports in CNY terms. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retraces some gains amid lack of fresh catalysts, USD pullback

GBP/USD retraces some gains amid lack of fresh catalysts, USD pullback

With the US Federal Reserve policymakers keep favoring the easy monetary policy, pessimism surrounding the UK couldn’t derail the GBP/USD pair’s recovery as it trades near 1.2525 amid initial Friday session.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Recovery fizzles, drops back to 108.30 on USD selling

USD/JPY: Recovery fizzles, drops back to 108.30 on USD selling

The USD/JPY overnight recovery lost legs near 108.60 after the US dollar ran through fresh offers across its main peers and knocked-off the rates back towards the 108 handle. 

USD/JPY News

Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts

Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts

Easy money concerns triggered risk-on sentiment, taking buyers off the yellow metal. The US-China trade stalemate continues while the US refrained from blacklisting Iranian Foreign Minister.

Gold News

The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy

The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy

Rates have once again turned.  The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th.  It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location