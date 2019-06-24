NZD/USD technical analysis: 0.6686 holds the key to 200-day SMA

- Break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement portrays the NZD/USD pair’s strength.
- Late-April top near 0.6686 continues to hold the gate for the rise to 200-day SMA.
- 50-day SMA acts as immediate support.
A successful break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement propels the NZD/USD pair to 15-day high as it trades near 0.6644 during early Tuesday.
While a sustained break of important Fibonacci retracement levels of late-2018 upside favors the buyers, the pair still needs to cross the current month high around 0.6682 and hold the strength beyond April-end tops around 0.6686 in order to aim for 200-day simple moving average (200-day SMA) level of 0.6710.
If 14-day relative strength index (RSI) refraining from raising any barriers for the pair’s upside past-0.6710, mid-April high at 0.6783 could be on the bulls’ watchlist.
Should prices fail to hold recent breakout, 50-day SMA level around 0.6590 acts as immediate support.
In a case where the quote keeps declining beneath 0.6590, May 27 high near 0.6560 and current month low near 0.6487 could gain market attention.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
-
- R3 0.6675
- R2 0.6651
- R1 0.6635
- PP 0.6611
-
- S1 0.6595
- S2 0.6571
- S3 0.6555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Extending longest daily winning streak since March
EUR/USD closed higher for the fourth consecutive day on Monday to register its longest daily winning streak since March 20. The pair gained 0.26 percent on Monday, having found acceptance above the 200-day MA on Friday.
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers struggle over no-deal Brexit fears around 1.2740
With the UK PM candidate Boris Johnson’s sustained commitment to leave the EU on October 31 highlighting no-deal Brexit fears, the GBP/USD pair buyers fall short of cheering the broad US Dollar (USD) weakness off-late.
USD/JPY: Price leaves a mixed outlook on the charts
The overnight price action on the yellow metal has left a mixed outlook on the charts. Technical momentum indicators are also mixed, reading in overbought territory as the price takes on prior resistance on the monthly charts.
Gold: Buyers target $ 1450 amid geopolitical tension, trade jitters
With the ongoing USD weakness and pessimistic trade/political plays providing background music to the yellow metal’s surge to the multi-year top, Gold prices are now testing the 1430 figure en route the key1450 barrier.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.