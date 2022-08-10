- The NZD/USD is advancing more than 2% on Wednesday, courtesy of broad US dollar weakness.
- Investors’ mood shifted positively once US inflation cooled down, while traders expected a less aggressive US Fed.
- US headline inflation and core CPI were lower and aligned with estimations.
- Fed’s Evans expects the Federal funds rate (FFR) to finish around 3.25-3.50% in 2022.
The NZD/USD advances sharply following a better-than-expected US inflation report that showed prices are tempering, a signal for traders that the Federal Reserve might continue to tighten, but at a slower rhythm, even though CPI remains above 8% YoY.
The NZD/USD exchanges hands at 0.6430 after hitting a daily low at 0.6275 during the Asian session. However, the major skyrocketed on US economic data.
NZD/USD skyrockets on lower US inflation data
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in the US moderated when it revealed its report. The US Consumer Price Index for July increased by 8.5%, lower than the 8.7% estimations. Meanwhile, the core CPI remained unchanged at 5.9% YoY.
Traders cheered the report, with flows flying away from safe-haven assets towards riskier ones. Wall Street record gains between 1.50% and 2.52%, while the greenback remains on the defensive.
The NZD/USD advanced sharply from its lows above the 50-day EMA, remaining shy of the 100-day EMA at 0.6444.
Elsewhere, the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that the CPI report is the “first positive,” while adding that inflation is unacceptably high. Evans said that the US Federal Reserve is “not done” with raising rates, and he would expect rates to finish around the 3.25-3.50% level by the end of 2022.
On the kiwi side, inflation expectations reached 3.07% on Monday, lower than the previous month’s reading at 3.29%, which could be considered that price pressures might be peaking, though that would not deter the RBNZ from hiking rates again.
Westpac analysts, in a note, commented that even with expectations lowering, they are forecasting an additional 50 bps rate increase to the Overnight Cash Rate at the next week’s RBNZ policy meeting.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari on Wednesday. By Thursday, the calendar will unveil prices paid by producers, also known as PPI and Initial Jobless Claims.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD is neutral biased, despite Wednesday’s price action posing a threat for NZD/USD sellers. If buyers like to regain control, they would need a decisive break above the 100-day EMA, which could put into play a test of the June 3 high at 0.6576, almost 40 pips below the 200-day EMA. Once that is achieved, then the major bias would shift to neutral-upwards. Nevertheless, sellers remain hopeful that if the NZD/USD prints a daily close below 0.6400, that would put them in charge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds above 1.0300
EUR/USD has retreated modestly after having touched its highest level in over a month above 1.0360. With the greenback struggling to find demand following the soft July inflation data, however, the pair holds above 1.0300 and looks to post strong daily gains.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.2250
GBP/USD retraced a small portion of its impressive daily rally during the American trading hours but remains on track to register its largest one-day gain since early June. The lower-than-expected July CPI data from the US weighed heavily on the dollar mid-week.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Crypto markets tumble, but the worst is yet to come
Bitcoin price is trying to undo the gains it witnessed over the last week and is currently at the midway point. This sell-off has caused Ethereum and Ripple prices to follow suit, pausing the rallies that altcoins were experiencing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!