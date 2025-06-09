NZD/USD surges to near 0.6050 due to easing US-China trade dispute

NZD/USD appreciates as the New Zealand Dollar rises amid easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet with Chinese counterparts in London on Monday.

The latest stronger US jobs data for May increased the odds of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at its June meeting.

NZD/USD recovered its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.6040 during the early European hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) declines, potentially due to a technical correction.

Additionally, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) receives support from the easing trade-war tensions between the United States (US) and China. US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping talked and agreed on Thursday to resume trade negotiations aimed at ending the trade war. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with two other Trump administration officials, is set to meet with Chinese counterparts in London on Monday.

However, the downside of the US Dollar could be limited due to rising expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its next two monetary policy meetings. This sentiment is driven by the stronger-than-expected United States (US) labor market data for May, released on Friday.

On Monday, Citigroup, however, forecasted the Fed to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut each in September, October, and December. The firm also expects the central bank to cut 25 basis points each in January and March 2026.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) posted 139,000 new jobs added new jobs in non-agricultural businesses in May, higher than the market consensus of 130,000. Moreover, the Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.2% and the Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 3.9%, both readings came in stronger than the market expectation.