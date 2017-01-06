NZD/USD surges through 0.7100 handle

By Haresh Menghani

The NZD/USD pair was seen building on Wednesday's strong up-move and has now surged past 0.7100 handle to hit a fresh 4-week high.

Currently trading around 0.7110 region, testing session peak, a broad based US Dollar slump, in wake of Wednesday's disappointment from Trump's first news conference, negated dismal reading on ANZ commodity price index for December (+0.7% as compared to previous month's 3.2%) and lifted the pair to the highest level since mid-December.

Moreover, possibilities of some stops being triggered, on a sustained strength above 0.7080-90 confluence resistance (50-day & 200-day SMAs), also seems to have collaborated to the pair's strong up-move in the past few hours. 

However, with an occurrence of a 'Death-Cross' on daily chart, with 50-day SMA crossing below the very important 200-day SMA, it would prudent to wait for a follow through action to see if the break-out is for real or is just a stop-run.

Technical levels to watch

Immediate upside resistance is pegged near 0.7135 above which the pair seems all set to head towards 100-day SMA resistance near 0.7155 region ahead of its next major hurdle near 0.7200 round figure mark. On the downside, 0.7090-80 resistance break area now seems to protect immediate downside, which if broken might drag the pair back towards 0.7050-45 horizontal area, en-route 0.7020 support.
 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 0.6968
100.0%86.0%29.0%0304050607080901000
  • 29% Bullish
  • 57% Bearish
  • 14% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 0.6927
100.0%82.0%27.0%020304050607080901000
  • 27% Bullish
  • 55% Bearish
  • 18% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 0.6799
100.0%67.0%7.0%001020304050607080901000
  • 7% Bullish
  • 60% Bearish
  • 33% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 