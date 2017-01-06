NZD/USD surges through 0.7100 handle

The NZD/USD pair was seen building on Wednesday's strong up-move and has now surged past 0.7100 handle to hit a fresh 4-week high.

Currently trading around 0.7110 region, testing session peak, a broad based US Dollar slump, in wake of Wednesday's disappointment from Trump's first news conference, negated dismal reading on ANZ commodity price index for December (+0.7% as compared to previous month's 3.2%) and lifted the pair to the highest level since mid-December.

Moreover, possibilities of some stops being triggered, on a sustained strength above 0.7080-90 confluence resistance (50-day & 200-day SMAs), also seems to have collaborated to the pair's strong up-move in the past few hours.

However, with an occurrence of a 'Death-Cross' on daily chart, with 50-day SMA crossing below the very important 200-day SMA, it would prudent to wait for a follow through action to see if the break-out is for real or is just a stop-run.

Technical levels to watch

Immediate upside resistance is pegged near 0.7135 above which the pair seems all set to head towards 100-day SMA resistance near 0.7155 region ahead of its next major hurdle near 0.7200 round figure mark. On the downside, 0.7090-80 resistance break area now seems to protect immediate downside, which if broken might drag the pair back towards 0.7050-45 horizontal area, en-route 0.7020 support.

