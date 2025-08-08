NZD/USD surges above 0.5950 due to dovish Fed policy outlook

NZD/USD remained stronger following strong Chinese trade surplus and rising RBNZ inflation expectations.

Traders remain cautious as a 15% tariff on New Zealand exports to the US came into effect on Thursday.

CME FedWatch tool indicates a nearly a 93% probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September.

NZD/USD extends its three-day winning streak, trading around 0.5960 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair continues to gain ground as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) advanced following the encouraging Chinese Trade Surplus and the rising Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Inflation Expectations data. China’s, New Zealand’s largest trading partner, consumer and producer price data will likely be eyed on Saturday.

China's Trade Surplus increased to CNY705.10 billion in July, from the previous figure of CNY585.96 billion. Additionally, RBNZ’s Inflation Expectations declined on a 12-month and a two-year time frame for the third quarter of 2025.

However, the upside of the NZD/USD pair could be limited as the New Zealand Dollar may face challenges amid prevailing concerns over the impact of newly imposed tariffs on the domestic economy. A 15% tariff on New Zealand exports to the US took effect on Thursday, raising risks for the country’s export-driven economy.

The NZD/USD pair also draws support from easing risk sentiment, with rising expectations for Fed rate cut next month, with another possible move in December. Traders are pricing in nearly a 93% possibility of a 25 basis point (bps) cut in September, up from 48% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed policy outlook has boosted as the US Initial Jobless Claims showed new applications for unemployment insurance in the United States (US) increased, following the July US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report pointed to a cooling labor market. The jobless claims increased to 226K for the week ending August 2. This figure came in above the market consensus of 221K and was higher than the previous week’s 218K.