NZD/USD struggles to gain near the 0.6360 mark, eye on NZD inflation data

- NZD/USD struggles to gain ground during the early Asian session on Monday.
- Concerns on an economic slowdown in China could be the headwind surrounding the NZD/USD pair.
- The US inflation data showed a sign of cooling inflationary pressure.
- Investors will focus on New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later in the week.
The NZD/USD pair edges lower around the 0.6360 area in the early Asian session and struggles to capitalize on its uptick to the 0.6400 area on Friday. Markets await the inflation data from New Zealand and the US Retail Sales for June for fresh impetus ahead of the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings.
As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.5%. The last time policymakers left interest rates unchanged was in August 2021.
That said, Thursday’s Chinese data showed that Trade Balance came in at CNY 491.25 billion in June versus CNY 452.33 billion prior. Also, the Dollar value of China’s exports plunged 12.4% in June, missing the market consensus of a 9.5% decline and a 7.5% drop in May. Meanwhile, imports fell 6.8% versus 4.5% prior. The data fuels concerns on an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, which could be the headwind surrounding the NZD/USD pair, the proxy currency for the Chinese economy.
On the US Dollar front, the University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index rose to 72.6 from 64.4 in June, above the market consensus of 65.5. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) released on Thursday showed the figure came in at 0.1%, worse than the expected 0.2%. The core PPI was 2.4%, below the estimation of 2.6%. Meanwhile, June's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.0% year on year, falling short of the expected 3.1% increase. Furthermore, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile commodities like food and energy, fell by 0.5% last month, dropping from 5.3% in May to 4.8%.
The latest US inflation data showed a sign of cooling inflationary pressure. Economists expected the Fed would be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy, and the next interest rate meeting on July 26 could be the last rate hike.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday, with the annual rate expected to drop from 6.7% to 5.9%. Also, the US Empire State Manufacturing Index and Retail Sales will be released later in the week. Investors will digest these data as the Federal Reserve (Fed) enters its blackout period ahead of the July 25-26 meeting.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.619
|Daily SMA50
|0.6175
|Daily SMA100
|0.6193
|Daily SMA200
|0.619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6413
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6364
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6413
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
