NZD/USD struggles to find direction, trades around 0.6970 ahead of RBNZ

- NZD/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Tuesday.
- RBNZ is expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains, stays below 94.00.
The NZD/USD pair is having a hard time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to announce its policy decisions. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 0.6969.
RBNZ expected to raise policy rate to 0.5%
Although the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is helping NZD/USD stay afloat in the positive territory, the modest USD strength is limiting its upside. Supported by a 3% jump in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains around 93.90.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the economic activity in the service sector continued to expand at a relatively strong pace in September with the ISM Services PMI edging higher to 61.9 from 61.7 in August. On the other hand, the GDT Price Index remained unchanged following the bi-weekly auction in New Zealand.
The RBNZ is expected to hike its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.5% on Wednesday and the market reaction is likely to be muted in case that scenario materializes. However, if the bank decides to delay the rate hike, the NZD could come under strong bearish pressure. Nevertheless, given heightened inflation risks, the RBNZ is unlikely to stay on hold. On the flip side, a bigger-than-expected rate increase could trigger a rally in NZD/USD.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6969
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6964
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7033
|Daily SMA50
|0.701
|Daily SMA100
|0.7048
|Daily SMA200
|0.7111
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7034
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7048
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
