NZD/USD struggles around 0.6700 with eyes on geopolitics, RBNZ

- NZD/USD portrayed three-week uptrend even as bulls slowed down near monthly top.
- NZ government bond’s inclusion to global bond index, hopes of hawkish RBNZ keep Kiwi pair buyers in command.
- Pre-RBNZ caution, geopolitical fears surrounding Russia, Ukraine challenge Antipodeans.
- PBOC Interest Rate Decision, Fedspeak will decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD justifies Friday’s gravestone Doji around the monthly top, as it struggles to regain 0.6700 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the kiwi pair seesaws near the monthly peak after posting three consecutive weekly gains.
That being said, the quote’s recent pullback could be linked to the broad fears of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as worsening covid conditions in New Zealand.
The West warns of an imminent Russian attack over Kyiv and many other cities even as Moscow denies the allegations. As per the latest updates from a Reuters’ witness, an explosion was heard in the center of rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. It’s worth noting that a diplomatic meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is the ray of hope to witness de-escalation of the geopolitical fears and hence keep NZD/USD bears in check.
Elsewhere, New Zealand’s record covid cases also weigh on the NZD/USD prices. As per the latest covid update from NZ Herald, “Some 1799 of yesterday's 2522 new cases were in Auckland, but cases are growing rapidly in other areas.” The news also mentioned, “But despite a record number of cases and hospitalizations yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon shed some light on what public health measures could look like in the future once the country has got through the Omicron peak.”
Other than the geopolitical and covid, cautious mood ahead of Wednesday’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting also challenge NZD/USD traders as some in the market have hopes of a 0.50% rate hike, versus a general view of 25 basis points (bps) of a lift.
Alternatively, a pullback in the US Treasury yields from multi-day high and New Zealand government bond’s inclusion to FTSE Russell World Government Bond Index keep NZD/USD buyers hopeful, not to forget hawkish hopes from the RBNZ. “Now that the local market is in the benchmark global index, New Zealand fixed income securities are expected to enjoy higher prices and greater liquidity as fund managers who track the index (with trillions of dollars) buy NZ government bonds,” said analysts at ANZ.
Given the cautious mood and a lack of major data/events on Monday, NZD/USD prices may consolidate recent gains based on chart and candlestick patterns if the risk aversion wave extends.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD portrayed a gravestone Doji bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart. Also adding to the odds of a pullback is the quote’s U-turn from the 50-DMA, around 0.6730 by the press time. However, an upward sloping trend line from January 28, close to 0.6630, will be a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6695
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6731
|Daily SMA100
|0.6864
|Daily SMA200
|0.6957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6685
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.