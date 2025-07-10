NZD/USD strengthens above 0.6000, eyes on US Initial Jobless Claims release

NZD/USD gains traction to near 0.6010 in Thursday’s early Asian session.

The RBNZ left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its July meeting.

Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which is due later on Thursday.

The NZD/USD pair extends the rally to around 0.6010 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the Greenback as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand struck a cautious tone in its latest policy meeting. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which is due later on Thursday.

The RBNZ held the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 3.25% at its July meeting on Wednesday, citing an elevated level of uncertainty and near-term risks to inflation. The New Zealand central bank has paused the easing cycle for the first time since it started reducing rates in August 2024. The current borrowing cost is at the lowest level since August 2022.

Policymakers said the decision to hold the interest rate would allow the central bank to assess whether weakness in the domestic economy is persisting and how inflation and inflation expectations evolve before their next meeting in August. Volkmar Baur, FX Analyst at Commerzbank, said that policy update points to continued caution on the part of the RBNZ, "and we continue to assume that it will take at most one more step before the cycle ends. This should support the NZD."

On the USD’s front, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would impose a 50% tariff on imported copper and soon introduce long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, raising fears of a global trade war.

The US and China agreed to a trade framework in June that restored a fragile truce, but with many details still unclear. Investors will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US-China trade agreement. Any renewed trade tensions could undermine the China-proxy Kiwi as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.