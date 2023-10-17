NZD/USD sticks to softer New Zealand CPI-inspired losses around 0.5900 mark

- NZD/USD meets with a fresh supply in reaction to the softer New Zealand CPI report.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path weighs on the USD and lends support.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bears and supports prospects for further losses.
The NZD/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further below the 0.5900 mark.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens across the board following the release of softer consumer inflation figures from New Zealand, which showed that the headline CPI rose to 1.8% in the three months to September. Adding to this, the yearly rate decelerated to 5.6% from 6% in the previous quarter and also fell short of consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 5.9%. The data forces investors to trim their bets for an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in November and is seen weighing on the NZD/USD pair.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains on the defensive in the wake of the uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path. The recent dovish remarks by several Fed officials ensured that the US central bank will maintain the status quo for the second successive time in November. In fact, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated on Monday that that interest rate hikes are likely over and that the US central bank should hold rates steady in the absence of some turn in the data.
Firming expectations for a shift in the Fed's policy stance, along with the upbeat market mood, hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven Greenback. That said, the latest US consumer inflation figures released last week kept the door open for one more Fed rate hike move by the year-end. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which act as a tailwind for the USD and favours the NZD/USD bears. However, a sustained break and acceptance below the 0.5900 mark is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales data and Industrial Production figures, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.5927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5955
|Daily SMA50
|0.5946
|Daily SMA100
|0.6056
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5906
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5972
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
