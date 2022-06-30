- NZD/USD attracted some buying in the vicinity of the YTD low amid subdued USD demand.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook should help limit losses for the USD amid growing recession fears.
- Investors look forward to the US Core PCE Price Index for some meaningful trading impetus.
The NZD/USD pair showed some resilience below the 0.6200 mark on Thursday and staged modest recovery from the vicinity of the YTD low. The pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, around the 0.6225-0.6230 area.
The US dollar struggled to capitalize on its strong gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range near a two-week high touched the previous session. This was seen as a key factor that offered support to the NZD/USD pair, though any meaningful upside seems elusive.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed bets for a more aggressive policy tightening to combat stubbornly high inflation and added to worries about a possible recession. In fact, market participants remain concerned that rapidly rising interest rates would pose challenges to global economic growth.
This continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from the prevalent risk-off mood and a sea of red across the equity markets. The anti-risk flow, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook, should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and cap any further gains for the risk-sensitive kiwi.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and placing fresh bullish bets. Market participants now look forward to the US macro data for short-term trading impetus later during the early North American session.
Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and produce some trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6226
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6352
|Daily SMA50
|0.6417
|Daily SMA100
|0.6616
|Daily SMA200
|0.6752
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6261
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6205
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6365
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
